Lisa Ann Cramer
- - After a prolonged and courageous struggle with Cancer, Lisa Ann Cramer fought her last battle on Monday, May 20, 2019 with her parents, Joe and Patricia Campbell and lifelong friend Alex Reichert by her side.
A ray of sunshine entered the world when Lisa was born on October 6, 1957 in Aurora, Colorado. She was raised in Tucson Arizona, graduating there from High School. Immediately thereafter, she joined the cast of Up with People, a world-famous Outreach organization, as a cast member traveling the world and participating in local community Outreach programs and performing on stage in their musical productions.
After a year with Up with People, she moved to California to attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Business Development and Management. Her graduation was followed by a move to Florida where she launched her own Property Management Company and popularized her own tag line "Lisa the Leaser."
Lisa was a lover of people, animals, music and travel. She leaves behind a close circle of friends who were attending to her to the very last. She is survived by her parents Joe and Patricia Campbell, her sister and brother-in-law, Taylor and Mike Alumbaugh and two very special and long time friends and confidents, Trish Willingham and Alex Reichert.
A private religious ceremony will be held at the Fiddlesticks Country Club on Thursday May 30 at 3:30 PM with Lisa's Celebration of life to be followed at 4:00PM.
Published in The News-Press on May 24, 2019