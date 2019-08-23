Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Livia A. Westhaver


1930 - 2019
Livia A. Westhaver Obituary
Livia A. Westhaver

Cape Coral - Livia A. (Colella) Westhaver passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Boston on September 5, 1930 to parents Vincent and Marie Colella. Livia has been a resident of Cape Coral for 35 years. Livia is remembered as loving and caring to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Barbara L. Marsden (husband Wally), son, Chipman R. Westhaver (wife Patricia); five grandchildren, Holly Baptista, George W. Marsden, IV (wife Abby), Chipman R. Westhaver, III (wife Lisa). Christina Donahue (husband Ryan), Holly Baptista, and Randall W. Marsden; as well as six great great grandchildren Ariel and Hailey Baptista, Olive Marsden, Jack and Patrick Donahue, and Austin Westhaver. A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 PM at Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral, FL 33904. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Healthcare. https://donate.hopehcs.org/
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 23, 2019
