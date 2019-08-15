Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Cape Coral
4117 Coronado Pkwy
Cape Coral, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Iona Simons


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Iona Simons Obituary
LOIS IONA SIMONS

Cape Coral - Lois Iona Simons age 91, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on August 11, 2019. Her husband of 42 years, Glenn Simons and daughter-in-law, Joyce Simons, precedes her in death. Lois is survived by her children, Ronald Simons, Doreen (Charlie) Moore, and Larry (Darlene) Simons; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 100pm at First Baptist Church of Cape Coral, 4117 Coronado Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33904. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Cape Coral. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. For information, please call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now