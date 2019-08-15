|
LOIS IONA SIMONS
Cape Coral - Lois Iona Simons age 91, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on August 11, 2019. Her husband of 42 years, Glenn Simons and daughter-in-law, Joyce Simons, precedes her in death. Lois is survived by her children, Ronald Simons, Doreen (Charlie) Moore, and Larry (Darlene) Simons; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 100pm at First Baptist Church of Cape Coral, 4117 Coronado Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33904. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Cape Coral. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. For information, please call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 15, 2019