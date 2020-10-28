Lois Taylor



Fort Myers - Lois Ann Taylor Passed on 10-24-2020. Formerly of Audubon, NJ, born in Clearfield, PA. She was predeceased by her husband John E. Taylor, parents, Clifford S. Green and Velma Strattan Green, and brother Donald R. Green. She is survived by her brother William M. Green of N. Ft Myers. Lois attended High School in Cape May, NJ. She graduated with degrees in Medical Technology and Cyto Technology from Atlantic City Hospital. She worked at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. After moving to N Ft. Myers in 1976, she was active in the Ft. Myers power Squadron and graduated from Edison College. She was director of Lee County faith in Action, and received several awards for her charitable work. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Myers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Cooperative Ministries are requested. A service will be held at a later date, due to the risk of exposure to the Covid 19 Virus.









