Lois Taylor
1940 - 2020
Lois Taylor

Fort Myers - Lois Ann Taylor Passed on 10-24-2020. Formerly of Audubon, NJ, born in Clearfield, PA. She was predeceased by her husband John E. Taylor, parents, Clifford S. Green and Velma Strattan Green, and brother Donald R. Green. She is survived by her brother William M. Green of N. Ft Myers. Lois attended High School in Cape May, NJ. She graduated with degrees in Medical Technology and Cyto Technology from Atlantic City Hospital. She worked at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. After moving to N Ft. Myers in 1976, she was active in the Ft. Myers power Squadron and graduated from Edison College. She was director of Lee County faith in Action, and received several awards for her charitable work. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Myers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Cooperative Ministries are requested. A service will be held at a later date, due to the risk of exposure to the Covid 19 Virus.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
