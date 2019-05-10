|
Lorena Ann Sharkey Turner
Fort Myers - Lorena Ann Sharkey Turner, 80 years of age, passed away April 29, 2019, two days shy of her 54th wedding anniversary to Sheldon Kay Turner. For the last few years of her life, Lorena lived with dementia, though the cause of her death is linked to COPD and pneumonia.
Lorena was a kind woman who with great care and thought was largely responsible for shaping of the lives of both of her children, Kyle Martin Turner and Lorena Hyllen Turner.
Her sense of humor, innate creativity and ability to make guests who came to her home feel cared for and welcome, will be sorely missed by everyone around her. She enjoyed being a volunteer in transporting food to those in need and was dedicated to providing that service. She was always interested in helping others.
Lorena was the second child of William F. and Lorena Phelan Sharkey, born on July 19, 1938 in Queens County, New York. Lorena graduated from Kenwood Academy of the Sacred Heart High School in 1956 and Seton Hill University in 1960 and moved to the suburbs of Washington, D.C., where she taught students in the first and second grade in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a suburb of D.C. A few years into her tenure there, the school's principal requested she accompany her in establishing a new school in Prince George's County, MD where she continued to teach first and second grade.
Lorena and her husband decided to raise a family. At that time her husband's firm transferred them to Clearwater, Florida in 1970. They then relocated to Minnesota in 1979, and then again in 1981 to Sudbury, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. In 1994, Lorena and Kay retired to Ft. Myers, Florida where they enjoyed global travel, golf, gardening, and spending time with friends both new and old.
Lorena is going to be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Lorena is survived by William, an older brother who resides in Virginia, Frances a younger brother who resides in Texas, a younger sister, Kathy who resides in Massachusetts and cousin Anne who resides in Texas. In addition to her children, brothers, sisters, cousin and husband, Lorena leaves behind two grandchildren, Andrew and Asher, both of whom were the beneficiaries of the great affection and love that made her a wonderful teacher earlier in her life.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Catholic Church XXIII, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912 on May 24, 2019 beginning at 10 AM with a visitation at 9:30 AM.
