Loretta "Tillie" Bogart
Loretta "Tillie" Bogart, 80 years of age, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019.
Loretta was born on September 30, 1939 in Highpoint, North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Bogart, her sister, Bobbie Kirkland, her brother, Buddy Brown, and grandson Dustin Dunn.
Loretta leaves to cherish her loving memory to her loving husband of 59 years, Russell; her son: Bill (Tina); her grandchildren: Jesse (Keith), Jason (Emily), Terry (Erika), Taylor, Kristian; her great-grandchildren, Lane, Jace, Mason, Ryleigh -- her sister, Elaine Fulk, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019