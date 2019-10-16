Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Bogart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta "Tillie" Bogart


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta "Tillie" Bogart Obituary
Loretta "Tillie" Bogart

Loretta "Tillie" Bogart, 80 years of age, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019.

Loretta was born on September 30, 1939 in Highpoint, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Bogart, her sister, Bobbie Kirkland, her brother, Buddy Brown, and grandson Dustin Dunn.

Loretta leaves to cherish her loving memory to her loving husband of 59 years, Russell; her son: Bill (Tina); her grandchildren: Jesse (Keith), Jason (Emily), Terry (Erika), Taylor, Kristian; her great-grandchildren, Lane, Jace, Mason, Ryleigh -- her sister, Elaine Fulk, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.