Lorraine Beryl Young Fox
- - Lorraine Beryl Young Fox (Lorrie), the President and CEO of Capital Home Health Care, died peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 71 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Warren Fox; one child, Jessica Maroni; her step-children, Meryl Tseng and Jeremy Fox; her grandchildren, Chelsea Cupp, Bruce Shumway, Matthew Shumway, Sydney Van Orden, Cole Van Orden, Isabella (Gracie) Smith, Alex Tseng, Madeline Tseng, and Birdie Fox; Great grandchildren, Tristin Williams and Serena Shumway. She is predeceased by her daughter, Beth Coefield.
Lorraine was born in Philadelphia on October 22, 1947 to Betty Mullen and Jack Young. She graduated from Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. On October 23, 1991, she married Warren Fox and was happily married for 27 years.
In addition to Lorraine's leadership of her company, she loved traveling and spending time with her family and her dogs. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
A memorial service is scheduled for March 1st, 2019 at 1:00pm. It will be held at Hope Hospice House, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Following the service, a post-memorial to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at the home of Joan and Carl Bice at 12847 Epping Way, Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 23, 2019