Lorraine Marie (Benson) Mall


1934 - 2019
Lorraine Marie (Benson) Mall Obituary
Lorraine Marie (Benson) Mall of Fort Myers FL, formerly of Shenandoah IA passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2019 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL with her daughter Linda by her side. Lorraine was born August, 25 1934 to Elmer (Al) and Margaret (Clarke) Benson in Iowa City, Iowa. At a church picnic in 1954 at Benson Park in Omaha, NE Lorraine met the love of her life, John Mall. On June 23, 1956, Lorraine and John were united in marriage. To this union were born four children, LuAnn, Jerry, Jeff, and Linda. Preceding her in death were her parents, her beloved husband John, son Jeff, and sister-in-law Leola Mills. Lorraine is survived by daughter LuAnn (Alan) Armstrong, son Jerry (Julie) Mall, and daughter Linda (James) Christiansen. Five grandchildren: Jon, Jennifer, Justin, Alexis, and Jeff. Five great-grandchildren: Jerry, JoAnna, Genna, Ethan, and Ellie. Sister Shirley (Don) Pemberton, sister-in-law Emma Haynes, brother-in-law Dwight Mills, along with many nieces, nephews, and a whole world of friends! Celebration of life service was held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah IA. Lorraine's wishes were to be cremated following the service. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to establish a memorial in John's and Lorraine's name at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. Please direct to Linda Christiansen 10001 Bayhill Court North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Published in The News-Press on July 23, 2019
