Louise Faye Logan
Mahanoy City, PA - Louise Faye Logan, 74 years of age, of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Russell G. Logan; daughter, Susan Schmit, wife of Bill of Naples, FL; brothers, Frank Marks, Jr. and his wife Dolly, and John Marks; sisters, Alice Hutchinson and MaryAnn Kalinosky; grandchildren, Nicolette and Samantha; cousins, Joan McKay, Marguerite Chigirovich, and Scott Marks. Many nieces and nephews survive Louise.
Born Tuesday, November 21, 1944, in Spotswood, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Frank Marks, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth (Whitmore) Marks. Her sister, Elaine Stolte, also predeceased her.
A graduate of South River High School in New Jersey, Louise owned and operated Just Us Typesetting in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, for more than 30 years. Upon retiring, Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, music, attending auctions and selling on eBay. Louise was Lutheran by faith.
Friends and family may gather to share memories Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 655 East Broad St., Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, 18252. (570) 668-2550. Reception will follow the service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, 18252.
Published in The News-Press from June 14 to June 16, 2019
