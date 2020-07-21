1/1
Louise (Popiwchak) Marciano
Louise (Popiwchak) Marciano

Louise (Popiwchak) Marciano passed away July 17, 2020 in Ft Myers, FL. After 8 ½ long years, she has been rejoined in heaven with her husband, Guy Marciano, who passed away in 2012.

Funeral Services will be held Friday with Divine Liturgy at 10 am in Holy Ghost Byzantine Church 313 1st Ave. Jessup. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, immediately following the liturgy. Attendees for the services are kindly asked to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers in her name: hopehospice.org/donate/.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St. Jessup.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Church
JUL
24
Burial
Cathedral Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
