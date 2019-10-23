|
|
Louise W. Stewart
Fort Myers - Louise W. Stewart, 94 years of age passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Wallace T. Stewart. She leaves behind her loving children Jeanine Stewart, Jim Stewart, Linda Stewart, Gary Stewart and Shirley Evans. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Louise will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, (239) 936-0555. Guests will be received for a time of gathering for an hour preceding this ceremony beginning at 1:00 PM also inside the funeral home chapel. At the conclusion of theses services she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Louise to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 482-4673.
She was not only a wonderful mother to me but my best friend and I was grateful that I had a chance to take care of her and spend an incredible 20 years living with her and I thank her for everything. I love you mom! You're forever in my heart, Jeanine S.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019