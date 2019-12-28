|
|
Lt. Col. Charles Edward Leacock
Fort Myers - Lt. Col. Charles E Leacock, age 92, of Fort Myers, passed away December 27, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
Charles served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Retired in 1967 to Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was the son of the late George and Florence Leacock of Jeannette, PA. He was employed at Penna. Tire Company in Jeannette, PA before being drafted into the United States Army. He received the Bronze Star and two Commendation Medals.
He is preceded by his wife of 67 years, Anna Rose Leacock; his parents George E. and Florence Leacock; his brothers, Kenneth and Richard Leacock of Jeannette, PA; and sister, Janice Brinton of West Newton, PA.
Charles is survived by his sons; Edward Leacock and wife Lorraine of Herndon, VA, Thomas Leacock and wife Kathryn of Alva, FL; granddaughter, Kristen Spaulding and husband Brian of Campbell, NY; nephew, Denny Zahrobsky and wife Linda of Altoona, PA; step grandchildren, Jason Maggard and wife Ashley of NY, NY; Jennifer Johnson of Stafford, VA; Jillian Gann and husband Matthew of Buffalo, NY; great grandchildren; Bryce Harris, Brayden Spaulding, Brianne Spaulding of Campbell, NY; step great grandchildren; Paul Lynch and Ezra Johnson of Stafford, VA, Penelope Gann of Buffalo, NY, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Fort Myers. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019