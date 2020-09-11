Lucia Pogacar Centell



Lucia Pogacar Centell of Vienna; Dreux, France; Torrance, CA; Fayetteville NC., Okinawa, Japan and Ft Myers, Fl, passed away on 9-7-20. In Vienna, her father helped run the multigenerational family business, Weitzmann Photo Studios. Her family survived WWII. She married Merle Leo Centell of Oklahoma, whose Army career took their family abroad. She is survived by Elizabeth and Paul Dugan, Robert and Raymie Centell, Linda Centell and Edward Washatka, Donald and Deborah Centell, and William and Terry Smith, and grandchildren Taylor Centell, Jordan Centell, Sydney Centell, Ashley Smith, and Brooke Smith. Great grandchildren are Hailey, Christian and Sienna Centell. She will be buried along side her husband of 60 years at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetary in Fayetteville, NC.



She was known for her quick wit, and her ability to adapt and keep things in perspective, as well as her scrabble game talent.









