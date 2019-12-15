Services
1919 - 2019
Lehigh Acres - Lucy Lindeman, 100, of Lehigh Acres, Florida passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 5, 1919 to Peter and Elizabeth Pilotto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lindeman; her son, Russell Lindeman Jr.; and her daughter, Barbara Portell. Lucy is survived by her grandchildren: Pam (Nick) Ireland, Debbie (Anthony Rawson) Riley, Russell (Nicole Freund) Lindeman III, Mike (Elie) Portell, Dave (Annie Richards) Portell and Jeff (Melissa Logotte) Portell; 17 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Lucy loved to sew and cook. Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 18 from 1 pm until the time of the funeral at 5 pm. Burial will be in Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Sterling Heights, MI. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Circle Fort Myers, FL 33908. Info (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
