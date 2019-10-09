|
Luella Joan Clark
Fort Myers - Luella Joan Clark was born to Kenneth and Johanna (DeGroot) Miller in Chicago Illinois on October 12, 1928. While in high school the family relocated to Kokomo Indiana where she graduated from Howard Township School in 1946.
In 1947 she married the love of her life, Navy veteran Richard E Clark, and became his life partner in poultry farming, land improvement contracting, and co-managing Walnut Manor Apartments. She worked as bookkeeper for The L Shop for twenty five years and after retirement enjoyed part time work with McGavic's John Deere store.Luella made friends easily and enjoyed membership in the Howard Township Home Economics Club, T he Howard Township Country Cousins, Cherished Teddies Club, Senior Citizens, and the Red Hatters. While wintering in Florida, she enjoyed Euchre and Pinocle games with friends at Seven Lakes.
Luella possessed a strong faith and dearly loved the family and fellowship of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She earned a certificate for twenty five years as Sunday School teacher and passed those teachings on to her children and grandchildren. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, she described her life as filled with happy achievements while also challenged to overcome disappointments. Her Dutch heritage was a source of pride and she kept the Dutch House rules posted in her home.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Ross, sister Alicia Frances, and daughter Alicia Marie.Left to cherish her memory are daughters Carol and Bev (Mark) of Fort Myers, Florida, and son Rick of Kokomo. Grandchildren Keith, Kurt, Kristen (William), Pearl Julia, Richard, Delaney and one great grandson Bryce Dailey. As Aunt Lu she enriched the lives of nieces Martha, Barbara, Arlene, Evie, and nephews Bob, Robert, Chris, Mike, and Lars. Her two favorite cousins survive in Yerington Nevada, Valerie and Roy DeGroot.
Private services will be held in Kokomo at a later date.In lieu of flowers, Luella requested memorials be made to Redeemer Lutheran School of Kokomo.
T he family wishes to express gratitude to Dr. Jon Burdzy, Hope Hospice, and Florida Cancer Center for their compassionate care over the past few weeks.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019