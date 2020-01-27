|
Luis F. Rodrigues
Cape Coral - Luis Fernando Rodrigues of Cape Coral Florida, 72 years of age, passed away on Thursday, January 23 2020.
He was born in the city of Ponta Grossa, state of Parana in Brazil on September 19, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his father Orsines Rodrigues, his mother Frida Raschel Rodrigues, his older brother Elcio Waldyr Rodrigues and his younger sister Marilisa Rodrigues.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Celia M. Rodrigues, his daughter Elaine C. Rodrigues and by her husband Jean-Paul Miller of Silver Spring, Maryland. Also, by his son Gabriel F. Rodrigues and daughter-in-law Andrea DeSantis Rodrigues, of Lake Forest, California and his grandson Jason G. Rodrigues and granddaughter Lily L. Rodrigues. Also, by his niece Vanessa Raudys, her husband Rich Raudys of Forked River, New Jersey, and the grand nephews Brian R. Raudys and Mary Ruth Raudys. Also, his sister-in-law Arlete Rodrigues and four nephews and their families, all residing in Brazil.
Memorial services will be held at Fuller Metz Funeral Home, 3740 Del Prado Blvd. S. Cape Coral, FL on Saturday, February 1st at 2pm, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 2824 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020