Luisa Lippincott Sutter
Luisa Lippincott Sutter passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at the Hope Healthcare Hospice House in Fort Myers.
Luisa ( Tita, as she was fondly known by friends and relatives ) is survived by her children, Patricia Beliso and her husband Tony who live in Fort Myers, FL, David Lippincott and her grandson Stuart, who both live in Chicago, Illinois and Harold Lippincott, her son in San Francisco, California. She also leaves behind her companion of many years, Gene Pronicki.
A memorial mass in her memory will be held at the Church of the Resurrection at 8121 Cypress Lake Drive on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 A.M. The family requests that those attending observe social distancing.
Out of concern for the health and safety of others during this Covid19 pandemic, a gathering of friends is not planned for now.
Our family invites you to visit the website on www.kiserfh.com
or dignitymemorial.com
to see Tita's complete obituary.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in Tita's (Luisa's) memory, please consider Hope Healthcare at HopeHCS.org