Luisa Lippincott Sutter
1927 - 2020
Luisa Lippincott Sutter

Luisa Lippincott Sutter passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at the Hope Healthcare Hospice House in Fort Myers.

Luisa ( Tita, as she was fondly known by friends and relatives ) is survived by her children, Patricia Beliso and her husband Tony who live in Fort Myers, FL, David Lippincott and her grandson Stuart, who both live in Chicago, Illinois and Harold Lippincott, her son in San Francisco, California. She also leaves behind her companion of many years, Gene Pronicki.

A memorial mass in her memory will be held at the Church of the Resurrection at 8121 Cypress Lake Drive on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 A.M. The family requests that those attending observe social distancing.

Out of concern for the health and safety of others during this Covid19 pandemic, a gathering of friends is not planned for now.

Our family invites you to visit the website on www.kiserfh.com or dignitymemorial.com to see Tita's complete obituary.

If you wish to make a memorial donation in Tita's (Luisa's) memory, please consider Hope Healthcare at HopeHCS.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
or

