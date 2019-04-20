Services
Luke W. Nash

Luke W. Nash

Lake City - Luke W Nash passed away suddenly March 30, 2019 in Lake City. Luke graduated Ft Myers High School, attended Newberry College and graduated Florida Southern College.

Luke was predeceased by his parents Porter and Elizabeth, and his brother David.

Luke delighted audiences around the state with his musical talent and witticisms. The highlight for Luke for over 40 years was attending the Fellowship of United Methodists in Music & Worship Arts, and was dedicated to encouraging all forms of music in worship.

A memorial service will be held at this summer's Music Workshop on June 9th, 2019. For more information, go to www.floridafummwa.org.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to FUMMWA or Florida Southern College.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
