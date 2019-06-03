|
|
Lulu Ebelini
Fort Myers - Lulu Ann Ebelini ("Lu") passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by her husband and family after a long illness. She was born on March 8, 1928, to Michael and Elizabeth Mobyed, and was raised in Brooklyn, New York. She married Marcello (Marc) Ebelini on April 30, 1950. The couple moved to West Babylon, New York the following year where they lived for the next 31 years, raising two children, and where Marc founded and operated a successful aviation electronics company.
Seeking a warmer winter climate, they relocated to Fort Myers in 1981. Lu was a longtime member of St. Hilary's Episcopal Church in Fort Myers, where she volunteered in the office and served on the Altar Guild for over two decades. Lu was also active in the community and a member of several social organizations.
Lu is survived by her husband Marc, her children, Linda Ebelini Deterding (Bruce) of Tallahassee, Mark A. Ebelini (Madeline) of Fort Myers, grandchildren, Michelle Dehili (Vincent), Robert Krebs, and Jordan Ebelini, great-granddaughter, Sonia Dehili, and her sister, Rose Stuto. She was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers, George Mobyed and John Mobyed.
A memorial service will be held at St. Hilary's Episcopal Church at 5011McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. National Cremation & Burial Society has assisted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Press on June 3, 2019