Madeleine Planchon Tilley

Madeleine Planchon Tilley Obituary
Madeleine Planchon Tilley

Baton Rouge, LA - Madeleine Planchon Tilley, 98, a native of Leon, France, and past resident of Slidell, Louisiana, and longtime resident of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mrs. Tilley was preceded in death by her two oldest sons, Frederick Leslie Tilley in 2009, and Orlando K. Tilley in 2018.

Madeleine is survived by her daughter, Michele Tilley Fry and husband John Nagle, her son David and his wife Carole. She boasts nine grandchildren: Melynda, Jennifer, Heather, Scott, Jim, Anne, Margo, Ryan, and Nathan, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be in the Mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1751 Gause Blvd West, 70460, in Slidell on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. where she will be buried in the Tilley family plot, beside her husband.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
