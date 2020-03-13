|
|
Madelyn Filer
Fort Myers - Madelyn Filer, 91, of Fort Myers, Florida went to be with her guardian angels, Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Frost, Minnesota, Oct 1, 1928. Madelyn was one of 14 children born to John and Barbara Dieser. On February 15, 1947 she married Gerald Filer in Austin Minnesota. They lived in various cities throughout the Midwest during their 60 years of marriage, moving to St James City, Florida in 1985. Madelyn (Lyn) enjoyed the weather, fishing and most outdoor activities. Cards, cross-words puzzles, and board games occupied her time indoors.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, and two sons, Lawrence Filer and Thomas Filer. She is survived by 3 sons, Michael (Patti), Seattle, WA, Patrick (Julie) Gatlinburg, TN, Randall (Rhonda) Cape Coral, FL, and two daughters, Nancy (Bill) Kell, Topeka, KS, and Jean (Jim) Starkey, Fort Myers, FL, 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at St Cecilia's Church, 5632 Sunrise Dr. on March 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A brunch will be held immediately following the service @ 1218 Hopedale Dr. Ft. Myers, FL 33919.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Hope Hospice Organization, Ft. Myers, FL
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020