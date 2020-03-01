|
|
Mae Osborne
Fort Myers - Mae Kernaghan Osborne passed away on February 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida, she was born April23, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.
Mae met Robert H. Osborne when she was 10, and they were inseparable ever since. They married May 30, 1953, and raised 2 wonderful children, Richard Howard and Beth Arlene.
Mae and Bob enjoyed many travels together over the course of their lives. They were active cruisers for many years with the Shrewsbury River YC, Fairhaven NJ. Their travels brought them to Shelter Island NY and Useppa Island, Florida.
In 2004 they moved to Riverside Yacht Club Estates in Fort Myers, where they met many wonderful people. Over the years they remained active members of the Yacht Clubs that they were associated with.
Mae is survived by her husband Robert H. Osborne, her daughter Beth and her 3 wonderful grandchildren, Chandler, Robert and Katherine.
Visitation will be held at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, 9231 Cypress Lake Drive Fort Myers, FL 33919 on Monday March 2 from 5:00p.m to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 3 at Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church 8260 Cypress Lake Drive Fort Myers, FL 33919 at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice House in Fort Myers, HopeHCS.org.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020