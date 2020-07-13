Marcella Jane Nelson North Fort Myers - Marcella (Sally) Jane Nelson passed away peacefully at her Florida home on July 1, 2020. Sally was actively involved in many community activities within Old Bridge Village, which she called home for 30 years. Previously residing in the Minneapolis and NW Ohio areas, Sally lived her life for her family, who dearly loved her. Full obituary and guestbook available at http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Marcella-NELSON&amp;lc=5476&amp;pid=196484793&amp;mid=9245761