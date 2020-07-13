1/1
Marcella Jane Nelson
1930 - 2020
Marcella Jane Nelson

North Fort Myers - Marcella (Sally) Jane Nelson passed away peacefully at her Florida home on July 1, 2020. Sally was actively involved in many community activities within Old Bridge Village, which she called home for 30 years. Previously residing in the Minneapolis and NW Ohio areas, Sally lived her life for her family, who dearly loved her. Full obituary and guestbook available at http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Marcella-NELSON&lc=5476&pid=196484793&mid=9245761




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
