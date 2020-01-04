|
Marcus K. Billson Jr.
Marcus Kitchen Billson Jr., 97, died January 2, 2020, following a brief illness. He is survived by his son Marcus Kitchen Billson III, daughter Eliza Baxter Shelfer, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Born December 2, 1922, in San Mateo, California, Commander Billson attended Punahou and Iolani schools in Honolulu, Hawaii; the former was where President Barack Obama graduated in 1979. In 1941, while attending Menlo College, Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese. Unable to return to the islands, Marcus joined the Navy's V-5 program in lieu of continuing college. Upon being commissioned Ensign, and shortly after marrying Anne Francesca Thorpe of Macon Georgia, he was assigned to Fleet Air Wing 7, Bombing Squadron 110, located in the hamlet of Dunkeswell, England. During this tenure, his crew flew 30 anti-sub missions over the Bay of Biscay before, during, and after D-day. The entire crew was awarded Air Medals for flying hazardous missions close to the French Coast. In 1946, Marcus left the Navy to finish his education at the University of Arizona. After graduation, during the Korean War, the Navy wrote requesting his lateral transfer to the U.S. Coast Guard, who needed pilots. He accepted being recalled to duty and requalified the Coast Guard's planes. He was assigned to the Philippine Islands where his duty consisted of air and sea rescue operations and maintaining the many Loran navigation stations nearby. Further assignments included the Coast Guard Air Station in Miami, Florida, the Coast Guard Air Detachment in Argentia, Newfoundland (International Ice Patrol), and serving as Executive Officer at the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City, Michigan. In 1959, while on a routine training flight in a Sikorsky HO4S, the lateral servos malfunctioned resulting in a crash. Marcus and his two crewmen survived. Soon afterwards, that same helicopter malfunctioned again resulting in the loss of five airmen. In 1961, Marcus left the service and joined General Development Corporation in Miami, Florida. After retirement in 1991, he began writing and in 2003 published his first novel, THE PENINSULA. Marcus spent his last fifteen years at Calusa Harbour soaking up the joys of life: dancing, painting, calling Bingo, story-telling, and spending time with his cherished loved ones and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calusa Harbour, 2525 1st Street, Ft. Myers, FL, 33901, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11am. Burial will be in the Nuuanu Cemetery, Honolulu, in the Makee family plot.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020