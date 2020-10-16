Margaret Lloyd
N. Ft. Myers - Margaret (Kremzier) Lloyd, passed away peacefully in N. Ft. Myers, Florida, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a brief illness at age 95.
She was born October 24, 1924, in Schenectady, New York. She was predeceased by her parents, Emil Kremzier and Margaret (Gerstung) Kremzier and a brother, Emil Kremzier Jr. Margaret graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with honor in 1942. She worked at General Electric during World War II as an Electro-Mechanical Technician. After World War II, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl Lloyd (a WWII veteran) in 1946 in Schenectady and shortly after they both attended Philadelphia Bible College where she earned a B.S. in teaching.
For over 30 years she lived in Charlton, New York, raising a family, teaching Sunday school and religious instruction. She attended Hudson Valley Community College to learn Dental Assisting and worked at DeLuke Dental Associates in Schenectady, New York, where she retired after working for 17 years.
In 1984, she and her husband Earl moved to N. Ft. Myers, Florida. There they enjoyed many years of retirement, meeting new friends, being active in their church and traveling extensively.
After her husband Earl passed in 2011, Margaret remained active in Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church and with family and friends. She also would visit in her home state of New York every summer. In 2015, she met a new friend, Warren Stewart. They shared an enjoyable companionship and he stayed by her side until her passing.
Margaret leaves behind her family, a son, Kenneth P. Lloyd (Shirley Hickok), a daughter, Sharon E. Marshall (Kim Marshall), a daughter, Deborah A. Naydan (Theodore D. Naydan), Grandson, Aaron Lloyd (Lauren Kastberg), Granddaughter, Rebecca Lloyd, Grandson, Scott Marshall, Grandson, Gregory Marshall, and one Great Granddaughter, Adalina Lloyd. Also, her niece, Wendy Lloyd Elliott, and several other nieces and nephews.
Margaret will always be remembered as being a strong woman of faith and character who was always willing to help others, interested in people and their life stories and enjoyed many activities. A bit of a competitive person with card games (which she usually won) and excelled at crossword puzzles. She had a very strong vitality for life, if she wanted to do something, nothing would stop her, but she also had great kindness in her heart. An admired and true role-model for her children and grandchildren and anyone who knew her. Her final words for her family was "I love all of you!"
A private ceremony will be held at Memory Gardens in Colonie, New York, at a later date. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution or donation in her name may do so at Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church at 9251 N. Tamiami Trail, N. Ft. Myers, Florida, or to a charity of their choice
.