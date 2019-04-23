Margaret Mary "Marge" George



Fort Myers - Margaret Mary George went to be with our Lord on April 12, 2019. She was known by friends and family as Marge, and she was 72 years old. She was a resident of Ft. Myers since 1971, originally born and raised in Chicago, IL. She was born on June 9, 1946 to Eleanor and Walter Mucker, and became a younger sister to Thomas Mucker. She married Ronald George, also of Chicago, on February 15, 1969 after seven years of dating. She began her career as a cosmetologist in downtown Chicago, working at Bonwit Teller. She won several awards for hair design competition and was well respected in her field. After moving to Ft. Myers in 1969, she continued her passion of hair styling at various salons. She opened her own salon, Abacus Hair Design, while pregnant in 1983. She owned and worked at Abacus, making many lasting friendships with co-workers and clients, until her retirement in 2016. Marge loved to travel and shared that with her husband, mother, and daughter, Danah. She especially enjoyed Cancun and Tahiti. She was colorful and adventurous, she found light and laughter in each and every day. She reminded us constantly to find humor each day and to make sure to be happy, as life is too short. She is survived by her husband Ronald George, daughter Danah Kirk, granddaughter, Sydney Kirk, and son-in law Michael Kirk. She was greeted in heaven by her parents Walter (1962) and Eleanor (1997) and her brother Thomas (2001). A viewing will be held at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens on April 25, 2019 from 3:00- 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection of Our lord on April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by burial at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens. Marge lives on in the spirit of her family. Published in The News-Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019