Margaret R. Matcovich
Cape Coral - Margaret R. Matcovich, 83, of Cape Coral passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hope Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was passionate about children her entire life and owned and operated Kiddies Country Club Daycare in Cape Coral for many years.
Survivors include her three children; Susan (Alan) Glass of Cape Coral, Linda (Skip) Harper of Kennesaw, GA and Robert Matcovich of Punta Gorda; two sisters, Janice Delp and Pauline Gensel; brother Bill Abrams; granddaughters Kim (Kevin) McIntosh and Andrea Myers; and three great-grandchildren, Mason McIntosh, Mallory and Jaxson Myers.
At Margaret's request, no formal services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.org/donate or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.