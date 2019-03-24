Margaret Theresa Zuroski



Ft. Myers - Margaret Theresa Zuroski of Fort Myers passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, surrounded by her three daughters and two of her grandchildren. Her crowded bedside reflected the rest of her life, where Margaret's kindness, warmth and sly humor meant she was always surrounded by family and friends and held in deep affection by all who knew her.



Margaret was born in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, on September 24, 1923, the fifth of John W. and Bridgette Hurley Young's six children. She is predeceased by her brothers William and Joseph Young and her two sisters, Catherine Welliver and Marie Clohesy. She is survived by her youngest brother, George Young.



She met Walter Zuroski, her husband of sixty-five years, while he was studying at the Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and they married in 1948. Walter passed away on March 20, 2013, six years to the day before Margaret's passing. Margaret's family is convinced that she was needed to help moderate Walter's pranks in the afterlife. Margaret and Walter moved to Fort Myers, Florida, in the 1950s with their three daughters. In Fort Myers, Margaret worked as a business manager for the Lee County Health Department.



Margaret will be remembered for the unconditional love and warmth she exuded to all her family and friends. If you ever needed someone on your side or to provide some sympathy, Margaret always had an open ear and wells of compassion. She made everyone around her feel safe and loved. She was a crossword puzzle whiz, a talented painter and an expert at quashing with a single glance any hint of laughter in church on the part of her husband, children or grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, including her three daughters, Maureen, Kathleen and Kristeen, and her four grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass was held at the Church of the Resurrection of our Lord on Cypress Lake Drive on Friday, March 22.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be sent to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908: https://www.hopehospice.org/donate/.



Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Fort Myers, Florida, (239) 936-0555.