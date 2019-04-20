Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
For more information about
Margie Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Cypress Lake United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Warmoth Wilson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie Warmoth Wilson Obituary
Margie Warmoth Wilson

Fort Myers - Margie W. Wilson, 91, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was a retired teacher and member of Cypress Lake United Methodist Church.

Margie was born in Chester, SC to Jim and Fanny Warmoth. She is survived by a son, Paul L. Wilson (Vickie); daughter, Anita Wilson-Cameron (Harry); grandchildren, Josh Wilson (Emerald), Nathan M. Wilson (Kara), Paul F. Wilson (Lisa) and Amanda Kawecki (Todd); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Zoey, Luke, Levi and Wyatt; sister, Peggy Propst; brother, Bob Warmoth; step-brother, Donald Grant; brother-in-law, Ray Burke (Barbara); and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

A Memorial Celebration will be held in the chapel of Cypress Lake United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Cypress Lake United Methodist Women, 8570 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now