Margie Warmoth Wilson
Fort Myers - Margie W. Wilson, 91, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was a retired teacher and member of Cypress Lake United Methodist Church.
Margie was born in Chester, SC to Jim and Fanny Warmoth. She is survived by a son, Paul L. Wilson (Vickie); daughter, Anita Wilson-Cameron (Harry); grandchildren, Josh Wilson (Emerald), Nathan M. Wilson (Kara), Paul F. Wilson (Lisa) and Amanda Kawecki (Todd); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Zoey, Luke, Levi and Wyatt; sister, Peggy Propst; brother, Bob Warmoth; step-brother, Donald Grant; brother-in-law, Ray Burke (Barbara); and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A Memorial Celebration will be held in the chapel of Cypress Lake United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Cypress Lake United Methodist Women, 8570 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 20, 2019