Fort Myers - Marguerite C. Williamson of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away on April 13, 2019, just five days short of her 103rd birthday. Born and raised in New Jersey, she and her husband John moved to Sanibel in the early 1980's and then to Ft. Myers. She was always energetic and known to give her opinion. Marguerite lived her long life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son John, and daughter Susan. She is survived by a grandson, 2 great grandchildren, and a daughter-in law Sue and a nephew. Marguerite will be buried next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 30, 2019
