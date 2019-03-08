|
Maria Flavia Bilello
Cape Coral - Maria Flavia Bilello, 74, of Cape Coral died Wednesday March 5, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born in Italy in 1945 to her parents Antonio and Giovanna Correra. She married Leonardo in 1973 in Italy. Together, with their two daughters, they moved to Long Island, NY in 1977. Maria raised her children in NY until moving to Cape Coral in 1992. She is survived by her two daughters; Fabiola (Max) Esposito, and Michela (Joe) Sabella, all of Cape Coral, eight siblings; Rosa, Salvatore, Amalia, Francesco, Vittorio, Lia, Angelo, Silvio, four grandchildren; Samantha, Sarina, Nicholas, and Joey. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings; Saverio and Tonina. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Church, 1922 SW 20th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33991. Visitation will take place Sunday from 5 to 8 PM and Monday from 9 to 10 AM at Fuller Metz Funeral Home, 3740 Del Prado Blvd. South Cape Coral, Fl 33904. A funeral procession will take place from the funeral home to church beginning at 10: 15 AM Monday morning. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Healthwell Foundation by visiting www.healthwellfoundation.org. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to view Maria's tribute and share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 8, 2019