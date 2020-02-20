|
Maria G. Pfersch (Van Delden)
Maria G. Pfersch (Van Delden), beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born on April 6th, 1940 in Orange, NJ to the late William and Maria Van Delden (Feenstra). Maria graduated from Columbia High School in 1958 and then graduated Upsala University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She went on to be a 3rd grade teacher in the Kenilworth and Summit School Systems until the birth of her son. Maria was predeceased by her husband George H. Pfersch. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Alan and Lackhena Pfersch and granddaughters, Alexandra and Alena Pfersch, all of Chester, New Jersey, and kitty Snowflake who found a good home. Arrangements for a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Healthcare (Hospice) in Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020