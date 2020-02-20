Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Pfersch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria G. (VanDelden) Pfersch


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria G. (VanDelden) Pfersch Obituary
Maria G. Pfersch (Van Delden)

Maria G. Pfersch (Van Delden), beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born on April 6th, 1940 in Orange, NJ to the late William and Maria Van Delden (Feenstra). Maria graduated from Columbia High School in 1958 and then graduated Upsala University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She went on to be a 3rd grade teacher in the Kenilworth and Summit School Systems until the birth of her son. Maria was predeceased by her husband George H. Pfersch. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Alan and Lackhena Pfersch and granddaughters, Alexandra and Alena Pfersch, all of Chester, New Jersey, and kitty Snowflake who found a good home. Arrangements for a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Healthcare (Hospice) in Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -