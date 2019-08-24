|
MARIA TORT
Cape Coral - Maria Tort, age 91, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019.She lived an exceptional life having come to this country at a young age, along with many of her 9 siblings, having lived in New York, New Jersey and Florida. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter, and son, Peter Allen. Survivors include daughters, Deborah Kanan (Charles) of Shorewood, MN, Anita Schek (Dennis) of Clermont, FL; and son Richard Tort (Patricia) of Cape Coral; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. A talented seamstress & crafter, she will be remembered for her love of life, wit and the joy she brought to many of her friends. She was a devoted member of the Cape Coral Hobby Club, German/American Club and Cape Coral Hospital Auxiliary Sewing Group. She enjoyed decorating stages, creating table center-pieces, making crafts and playing cards. She was also a communicant of St. Andrews Catholic Church. Many thanks to her longtime friend and caregiver Barbara Reschke and all of her wonderful Home Instead caregivers for all the nurturing love and time they gave of themselves during the last two years, and to the special family friends who offered endless hours providing love and comfort to her. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Monday, August 26th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, 950 Chiquita Blvd., S., Cape Coral. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 27th at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Avenue, S., Cape Coral. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cape Coral Hobby Club, c/o Pat Ingram, Secty., 5215 Glade Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904 or The Cape Coral Hospital Auxiliary Sewing Group, c/o Cape Coral Hospital, 636 Del Prado Blvd. S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com to share in her Life Story and to leave thoughts and memories for her family.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 24, 2019