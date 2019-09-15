Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
North Fort Myers Church of God
13761 N. Cleveland Ave
North Fort Myers, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
North Fort Myers Church of God
13761 N. Cleveland Ave
North Fort Myers, FL
Marian Storter McRae


1931 - 2019
Marian Storter McRae Obituary
Marian Storter McRae

Fort Myers - Marian Storter McRae, 88, went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hospice House in Fort Myers, Florida.

Marian was born at Lee Memorial in Fort Myers the daughter of Herbert and Dolly Storter. She was raised in Naples, Florida. She met the love of her life, George, while he was fishing on the Naples Pier in August of 1951. The rest was history and they married three months later.

Marian was always involved in her church and loved God with a passion. She was a member of the North Fort Myers Church of God. Both she and her husband George had a special place in their hearts for ministers. Many a minister ate at their table, and for a time, felt they could relax and be themselves. As she aged she still prayed for them and supported them without reservation.

She was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband George E. McRae and her parents, Herbert and Dolly Storter.

She leaves behind her sister, Voncile Storter Tomlinson; two sons, Herbert (Linda) McRae, George (Beate) McRae; daughter, Charity (David) Bertolo; five loving grandchildren, John (Melanie) McRae, Melinda McRae, Andrea McRae, Ashley Hullette and Heather Hullette; four wonderful great-grandchildren, Samuel, Marleigh, Madelyn and Makenna; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 at the North Fort Myers Church of God, 13761 N. Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made to the North Fort Myers Church of God building fund.

Her loving smile will be missed by all.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 15, 2019
