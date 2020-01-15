|
Marianne Albano
Fort Myers - Marianne Albano, age 78 of Fort Myers, passed away unexpectedly at Gulf Coast Medical Center on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her daughter and friends. MariAnne was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all who's lives she touched. She was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Fort Myers 23 years ago. After moving to Fort Myers, she was looking for people who played Mah Jongg. Most had not heard of the game but wanted to learn, so she began teaching. She wanted to find a home for Mah Jongg! In 2002 the Purple Dragon was established on McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers, she was the founder and director and brought many people together for the love of Mah Jongg.
MariAnne is survived by her daughter, Cyndi Chiorello of Fort Myers and her son, Ron Chiorello Jr. of New Jersey, and a number of loving relatives and close friends.
At MariAnne's request, there is no formal service planned. However we do plan to have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020