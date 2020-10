Or Copy this URL to Share

New York - Marie A. Kelskey, 90, of New York, formally of The Hideaway CC, passed peacefully on October 18th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joseph, who predeceased her, and are now reunited once again. Survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services were held in Center Moriches, NY.









