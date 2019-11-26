|
Marie Johnson
North Fort Myers - Marie Johnson, 97 of N. Ft. Myers died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on November 25, 2019. She has lived in N. Fort Myers for most of her life having been born in Providence, Rhode Island to the parents of Francesco and Angelina De Ingenis.
She met her husband and soulmate, William Johnson, who predeceases her, while he was stationed at Narragansett Point, Rhode Island during World War II. They moved to Fort Myers in 1957 where her husband's family lived and where his ancestors had been some of the first settlers in Bonita Springs.
She had four children, Joyce Henderson (Lorenzo), Billy Johnson (Linda), Bob Johnson-predeceased (Patty) and Cheryl Golden (Kevin). She has grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, of which many reside in Fort Myers.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Fort Myers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church or Hope Healthcare in her memory.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019