Marilyn R. Prather
1931 - 2020
Marilyn R. Prather

Lehigh Acres - Marilyn R. Prather, 89, of Lehigh Acres, FL., passed away on May 15th, 2020, in LaBelle, FL. Marilyn was born in Newark, NJ, to John J. Naughton and Mary G. Mount, on March 17, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John and June. Her first husband and son, William I. Prather & Jr. Her second husband, Clarence A. Richter and nephews Mark and Michael. She is survived by her two daughters, Dianne (David) Reynaert and Patricia (Gary) harlow, three nieces, Eileen, Donna and Rosemary, five grandchildren, Jamaica, Rebecca, Billy, Maureen and Stephen, four great-grandchildren, David, Mason, Madalena and Kendra. Visitation will be held at Gendron Funeral Home on March 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Marilyn will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.






Published in The News-Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

