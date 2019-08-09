|
Mario Anthony Petrini, M.D.
Fort Myers - Highly esteemed physician and educator; cherished husband, father, brother and friend, Mario Anthony Petrini, M.D., of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 following some recent health challenges. He was 92 years old.
Dr. Petrini was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 27, 1927, the son of Olga (Valiani) and Enrico X. Petrini. He was the brother of Alma Petrini (Detroit, MI) and also to the late Rudolph Petrini.
Dr. Petrini was a Veteran of the United States Navy who served during World War II. Thereafter, he graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine (1952). Trained in Ob/Gyn specialty at Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Medical Center (NYC). Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Psychiatry (Wayne State University); Professor of Ob/Gyn (University of Minnesota Medical School). Chief of Medical Staff, Board of Trustees Methodist Hospital (MN); Associate board member Park Nicollet Clinic (MN); Best teacher awards Wayne State/University of Minnesota. Physician of the Year, Earl Young and Edward Lange Awards (MN).
Most importantly, he was the incredibly fortunate husband of Sandra L. Nohre PhD; adored father of V. Elisa, Mark (Debby Jones), Odette, Matthew, John (Sarah Curtis), Andrea Petrini, Liva Nohre (Kevin Kern) and Karl Nohre (Debbie Nohre). Loving Grandfather of Matthew David, Heaven, Henry, Lucas, Joseph and Ramona Petrini; Iris Zhong Tao McNally, Nicole Nohre and Ashley Krinke.
"Sandra when we meet again, I will sit you in the shade of a flowering plum tree; and as my father before me, I will serenade you with Italian songs, and tell you how beautiful you are and that I will Love you Forever!!"
A memorial donation can be made to Ronald McDonald House or in Mario's name.
A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life for Dr. Petrini will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. When this ceremony concludes at 3:00 PM, guests will recess to adjacent Memorial Gardens Cemetery where Dr. Petrini will be placed in his final resting place in the Sylvan Terrace Section.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 9, 2019