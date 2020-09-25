Marion Lee Lamone



Fort Myers - Marion Lee Lamone, 87, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness. She was born March 6, 1933 in Wellsburg, WV to Lawrence and Eleanor Sayre.



Marion married her high school sweetheart, Gene Lamone. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in January. She was an active tennis member at Fiddlesticks and Heritage Palms Country Clubs in Ft. Myers, a past member of the New Albany Country Club in New Albany, Ohio, and a member of St John XXIII Catholic Church.



Marion is survived by her husband, Gene Lamone; daughters Kellie (Dennis) Cockayne of Fort Myers, Jill Ovies (Jeff Tesnow) of Columbus, Ohio, and son, Brad Lamone (Anne) of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Allen Sayre and sister, Betty Jean Sayre.



A funeral mass in celebration of Marion's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, Florida, at 10:00 am. Calling hours will be held at the church immediately preceding the mass from 9:00 - 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marion to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or to St. John XXIII Catholic Church. For information call Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store