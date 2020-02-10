Services
Marisa D. Rosen

Marisa D. Rosen Obituary
Marisa D. Rosen

Bonita Springs/Cape Coral - Marisa D. Rosen, 25, of Bonita Springs and Cape Coral died February 8. 2020 at Gulf Coast Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cape Coral in 1994 to her parents Tom and Krista Rosen who survive her. Also surviving are her brother Shane Rosen and sister Mandi both of Cape Coral, paternal grandparents Barbara A. Rosen of Cape Coral and Keith Rosen of Naples, Fl, maternal grandmother Jacinta Connor of Cape Coral along with numerous other extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Fuller Metz Funeral Home in Cape Coral. The family will receive friends for viewing two hours prior to service time from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Ronald McDonald House of SW Florida at 16100 Roserush Ct. Fort Myers, FL 33908-3634 ( online @ www.RMHC.org ) or s at . Please visit www.fullermetz.com to view Marisa's Life Tribute and share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
