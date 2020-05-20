|
Marjorie C. ("Marje") Shimp-Middelton
Marjorie C. ("Marje") Shimp-Middelton left this life to join the Lord on May 19, 2020. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana January 23, 1918 to Jean and Carl Countryman.
In her 102 years she had a full life. After high school in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, she attended Eastman School of Music as a violinist. The Depression ended her time at Eastman. She then proceeded to "fiddle" her way across the country to California, spending time performing in Wisconsin Dells' Chula Vista Resort and the Hotel Witter in Wisconsin Rapids with her quintet "The Swinging Strings". In 1940, at age 22, Marje drove her Aunt Tobie's camping trailer from Long Beach, CA to Elmhurst, Illinois. Shortly after her return to the Midwest, her violin career ended when she was thrown jumping a horse and sustained a neck injury. She then took up piano, loving music her whole life.
In 1944, Marje married Joseph W. Shimp. Their marriage lasted 33 years and they raised and educated three sons, Dave (Kris) Shimp of Lake Bluff, IL, Steve (Kathy) Shimp of Fort Myers, FL and Rob (Linda) Shimp of Wyoming, OH. During those years, Marje guided her family through at least fifteen different career-driven relocations to multiple states and 25+ residences. The boys still joke about knowing they were going move when "Mom came home from shopping with only a 1# bag of flour…". Along the way, Marje found time for a myriad of volunteer community service positions and enjoyed tennis, golf, and bridge with friends.
In 1979, Marje relocated to Sarasota to be near her sister, Sue, and her husband, Mac McPherson. In the late 80's she relocated to Fort Myers, FL where she lived in the Landings and reconnected with Baker Middelton, whom she married in 1995. Shortly after Baker's passing in 1999, Marje relocated to Shell Point where she enjoyed golf and friends for over 20 years. Just ahead of her 100th birthday, when asked about the keys to a long life, she summed it up, "Good genes and good scotch."
Marje Middelton was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church and is survived by her sons Dave, Steve, and Rob with their spouses listed above, eight grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one grandchild, beloved Katie. Remembrances may be sent to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 10051 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33966.
Published in The News-Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020