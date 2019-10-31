|
|
Marjorie Ruth Picarello (Breen)
Marjorie Ruth Picarello (Breen) 78 passed away peacefully in the company of family members on October 25, 2019. She was preceded by her husband Carmine, of 47 years. Marjorie was born in Somerville, Massachusetts to Merrill and Gladys Breen. She attended Cambridge High School where she was on the swim team and excelled in English Composition. After school she worked at the local grocery store before working as an office manager for several physicians. After retiring, they moved from Falls Church, Virginia to Cape Coral, Florida where they spend 28 years before relocating to Davie, Florida to be closer to family members. Marjorie was an incredible cook and a gracious host. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and bowling with her girlfriends, who she affectionately referred to as her coven. In her younger days, she loved to travel and Kauai, Hawaii was among her favorite places to visit. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Lake Worth at the South Florida National Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019