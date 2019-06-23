Marjorie "Margie" Schwarz Ogilvie



Fort Myers - Marjorie "Margie" Anne (Schwarz) Ogilvie, born on November 7, 1924 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Helen Neve Schwarz and the late Frank Henry Schwarz, passed away at age 94 on June 17, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. Margie graduated from Savannah (Georgia) High School in 1942, married John Charles Ogilvie in 1950, and lived all over the world as a military spouse. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Milton, and Courtenay; and sisters, Helen and Doris. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Col. (Ret.) John Charles Ogilvie; children, John Charles Ogilvie, Jr. (Diana Dean Ogilvie) of Pringle, South Dakota, Margaret Ogilvie Steinbeck (Mark Steinbeck) of Fort Myers, Timothy Joseph Ogilvie (Caroline Altmann) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Courtney Paul Ogilvie (Suzanne Leous) of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Claire Steinbeck Battle (Ryan Battle), Mary Kate Steinbeck, Thomas Bagneschi (Deserae Bagneschi), Sebastian Altmann, and Tristan Altmann; great-grandchildren, Leo Battle and Lyric Bagneschi, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marjorie was devoted to her husband of 68 years and to her family and friends. Prior to relocating to Florida in 2014, she was a member of Fort Belvoir (Virginia) Catholic Community Choir for 40 years, and she was a 50+ year Red Cross volunteer, including more than 40 years at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Margie was often described as classy and stylish even into her 90s, and she was quick to understand pop culture and social media with her Twitter account and her iPhone. She was funny and engaging, and she could playfully joke around with anybody. She saw everyone that she met as a potential friend-- including many of the amazing staff at Thrive at Beachwalk Senior Living and at Hope Hospice. She often called her friends her "peeps," and she made new peeps everywhere she went. The family invites donations in Marjorie's name to Fort Belvoir (Virginia) Catholic Church, St. Cecilia Catholic Community, and the American Red Cross. Friends and family can pay their respects at a memorial service, officiated by Father Stan Dombrowski, OSFS, on July 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Community, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, Florida, 33919. Published in The News-Press on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary