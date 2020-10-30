Marjorie Turner Waring
Cape Coral, FL - Marjorie Betty Turner Waring of Cape Coral, Florida, 92, was called home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. She was the daughter of Natalie and Robert Turner. She is predeceased in death by her husband Joseph R. Waring and son, Joseph Waring. She leaves behind her daughter, Jacqueline and son, Robert, brother and wife, Robert and Loretta Turner, daughter in law, Linda Waring, 2 Granddaughters, Lisa Moorehead (James) and Sandra Sanders (Ashunte) , and 4 Great Grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Sanders, Piper and Chloe Moorehead. Marjorie was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Philadelphia and Palmyra, NJ before moving to Cape Coral, Fl in 1978. She worked as an accountant and Realtor. She was an avid Square Dancer, traveler, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cape Coral, the Asbury Sunday School Class, and Order of Eastern Star. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hope Hospice or Cape Coral First United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting ww.baldwincremation.com
.