Services
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
(239) 542-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
2628 Del Prado Boulevard South
Cape Coral, FL
Resources
Mark D'Aguillo


1969 - 2019
Mark D'Aguillo Obituary
Mark D'Aguillo

Cape Coral - Mark Anthony D'Aguillo, 50, passed away September 7, 2019. He was born May 17, 1969 in the Bronx, New York to William D'Aguillo and Christine Ferrentino.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Lucille (Pasquale) Devita; his brothers Anthony (Arlene) D'Aguillo and Antony D'Aguillo; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. We will miss our beloved brother, uncle and friend.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, FL 33904. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, FL 33904.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 11, 2019
