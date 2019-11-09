|
Mark Dahlberg
Fort Myers - Mark Dahlberg, 59, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away suddenly on Nov. 4, 2019.
Mark was a tireless golden retriever advocate and international golden rescue coordinator who served both Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida and his own newly founded group, Save A Golden Abroad (SAGA), with his wife, Mary Beth.
Mark was one those bigger than life people who never sat still. His dedication to rescue work knew no bounds. Over the past decade, hundreds of dogs benefited from Mark's kindness. His death is a huge loss to the rescue community and to the GRRSWF family.
He leaves a wife, Mary Beth; two Goldens, Sammy and Sadie; his parents, Rev. David S. Dahlberg and Carol Dahlberg; a sister, Mary Kay (Bob) Clausen; nieces Jamie (Ryan Webb), Jenna (Nick Ziemann) and Julia (Justin Renfro); many cousins; and legions of friends all across the world.
We ask you to light a candle in memory of one of the brightest spirits we have ever known. Those who knew and loved Mark are urged to picture the joyous welcome Mark received at the Rainbow Bridge. Godspeed, Mark, until we meet again.
Memorial donations can be made to SAGA, saveagoldenabroad.org, or on SAGA's Facebook page.
"The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long." -Lao Tzu, Te Tao Ching
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019