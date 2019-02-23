|
|
Mark L. Smalley
Fort Myers - Mark L. Smalley, 58, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:10 a.m. in Ft. Myers, FL following an extended illness.
Born in Oil City, PA on September 6, 1960, he was the son of James & Carol (Kirkwood) Smalley of Dempseytown, PA. Mark graduated in 1978 from Oil City High School, moved to Florida in 1986.
Mark was a Senior Bridge Inspector and was certified in many fields of inspection. He was part of several major highway constructions in Florida and received recognition for Florida's Best in Construction Interchange for Outstanding Quality Construction.
From an early age, Mark loved music and was blessed with a beautiful voice. He sang and played drums in many local bands in his hometown.
Mark was also an accomplished golfer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jadi Smalley; brother, Greg Smalley and his wife Audrey; sisters, Cindy Finnefrock and her husband Eric and Jaimi Smail and her husband David and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his companion, Kimmy Barlow, who has been with him throughout.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles and an infant brother, Jeffrey Smalley.
In accordance to his wishes, he will be laid to rest in Lamey Cemetery. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Caner Research Institute or Hope Hospice hopehcs.org.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 23, 2019