Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord
8121 Cypress Lake Drive
Ft. Myers, FL
Ft. Myers - Marlene E. Russell, 81, a Ft. Myers, Florida resident since 2001, formerly of Deep River, Connecticut, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Marlene was born 5/1/1937 to Charles and Evelyn Leete and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Walter Russell and her 3 children, Mary Murphy, Jeffrey Russell and Matthew Russell. As a graduate of the Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1958 she dedicated her life to helping others. Marlene is best known for being a kind, caring and generous person. She will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL.

To share a story or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 21, 2019
