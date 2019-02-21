|
|
Marlene E. Russell
Ft. Myers - Marlene E. Russell, 81, a Ft. Myers, Florida resident since 2001, formerly of Deep River, Connecticut, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Marlene was born 5/1/1937 to Charles and Evelyn Leete and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Walter Russell and her 3 children, Mary Murphy, Jeffrey Russell and Matthew Russell. As a graduate of the Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1958 she dedicated her life to helping others. Marlene is best known for being a kind, caring and generous person. She will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 21, 2019