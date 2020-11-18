Marlene V. Slayter
Elkhart - Marlene V. Slayter, 85, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hubbard Hill, surrounded by her family. Marty, as she was fondly known to family and friends, was born on April 14, 1935 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Claire Edwin and Mildred (Larason) Patterson. She is survived by her 3 children, two sons, Games (Vicky) Slayter, John (Julie) Slayter and daughter Julie (Craig) Lochmandy; 7 loving grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her brother David (Beth) Patterson. Also surviving are her step-children, Glynis Pope, LuAnne (Bob) Taylor, Mindy Fitzpatrick, Trish (Louie) Tallerico, and Karen (Juan) Lopez Bentley; seven step- grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren;
Marlene was preceded in death by a son Mark A. Slayter, husbands, John Slayter, father to the children, and Retired Lt. Col., Glenn A. Lookenott, whom she married on September 12, 2000, Glenn passed on May 12, 2016.
Marty was a million dollar producer real estate agent, last working for ReMax of Elkhart. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed wintering with Glenn in Trawler Village at the Landings in Fort Myers, Fla., enjoying their close community, playing golf and tennis.
In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen. She and Lt. Col. Glenn will be buried at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart, Where condolences may reach Marlene's family, by visiting www.billingsfuneralhgome.com
Memorials are kindly requested in Marlene's name to either Hubbard Hill or Faith Mission of Elkhart.